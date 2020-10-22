1/1
Louis Espejo
1928 - 2020
Louis Espejo

LAGRANGE - Louis W. Espejo, 91, an area resident since 1993, died on October 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He previously lived in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Born in Manhattan on October 26, 1928, Louis was the son of the late Luis and Mary (Mohr) Espejo. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Louis, an entrepreneur, worked in real estate until his retirement. He loved his family more than anything, and cherished the time he spent with them.

On October 1, 1955 in Brooklyn, he married Barbara Gordon Espejo who survives at home after 65 years of marriage. He is also survived by his 6 children and their spouses, Christian and Dara Espejo of LaGrange, Carol and Kevin Kane of Garden City, LI, John and Michele Espejo of Brewster, Andrew and Maria Espejo of Princeton, NJ, Ava-Marie Dewell of LaGrange, and James and Paula Espejo of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, Kayla and Eric Albritton, Cory Espejo, Kyle Espejo, Emma Kane, Elizabeth Kane, Annemarie Kane, Marybeth Kane, Michael and Tara Espejo, Matthew Espejo, Mary Espejo, Christina O'Neil, Melissa and Ben Falkowski, Eric Espejo, Adam Espejo, Mackenzie and Brian Philbert, Ryan Dewell, Justin Espejo, and Lauren Espejo; and his great-grandchildren, Owen, Madeline, Virginia, Haley, Charlotte, Carson, and Kennedy.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.

For online condolences or to view the livestream of funeral services, please visit Louis' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
