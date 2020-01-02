|
|
Louis (Buddy) Galm
Louis (Buddy) E. Galm, 77, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2019.
He was born on October 2, 1942 in Yonkers NY; lived with his parents in Edgewater, Bronx NY.
He moved to Pine Plains at a young age, attending school in Pine Plains Central School District where he excelled in sports.
He proudly served in the Vietnam War in the United States Navy from 1964-1966 as Radioman 3rd grade petty officer.
He also worked in New York City Local 46 Metallic Lathers International Union 1967-1996. He then started G&R Enterprises, building many homes and several post offices in the area.
Lou was very involved in his community; serving as a member of the Milan Volunteer Fire Department, and serving two terms as Rescue Squad Captain. He was a fifty year member of National Ski Patrol at Butternut Basin and was an active member with International Order of Odd Fellows Lodge, Pine Plains Lions Club, Pine Plains Business Association, Town of Gallatin planning board and Town of Gallatin Town Councilman.
Lou loved the outdoors, annual fishing trips to Canada and hunting on his property, skiing at Butternut.
Survived by his beloved wife Mary Ann who resides in Rexford, NY; sons, Jeffrey (Barbara) Galm of Gallatin, NY; David (Melissa) Galm of Hilton Head, SC; six grandchildren, Robert, Kelsey, Mikaela, Tristan, Ashlynn, Karstin Galm, cousin, William (Billy) (Patricia) Galm along with several nieces and nephews.
Lou was predeceased by his parents Louis & Rita (Lynch) Galm and a sister Patricia Boyles.
Friends are invited and may call on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, S. Main St. Pine Plains, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, January 04, 2020 from St. Anthony's Church in Pine Plains, NY. with Rev. Kent Wilson, officiating.
Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery / Pine Plains, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to the Milan Rescue Squad 900 Rte. 199 Milan NY 12571 or Community Hospice 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020