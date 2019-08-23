|
Louis J. DiUglio
Hyde Park - Louis J. DiUglio, 85, a lifelong area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at home.
Born, August 22, 1933 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Anna Canora DiUglio. Lou was raised in Poughkeepsie, graduated from Poughkeepsie High School, and later moved to Hyde Park.
He retired as a Manager for Colony Liquor Distributors in Kingston after forty-years of service.
A member of the "Good Old Boys Club" at the Eveready Diner, he enjoyed visiting with his friends there. He also liked to play poker with family and friends and loved attending his grandson's sporting events.
Mr. DiUglio was predeceased by his first wife, Joan M. Manzi DiUglio, on August 17, 1988. On May 5, 1990 in Hyde Park, he married his second wife, Pauline E. Jones. His wife of thirty-years survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Lee DiUglio-Glass and wife, Janice, of Clinton Corners, and Susan M. DiUglio-Johnson and husband, William, of Poughkeepsie; step-son, Donald Cady, and wife, Karen, of Hyde Park; step-daughter, Pauline P. Taylor, and husband, John, of Hyde Park; three grandchildren, Megan and Janelle Johnson, and Ryan Taylor.
He is also survived by his sister, Marie Underwood, of Hyde Park; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 PM, on Sunday, August 25th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc. Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Monday, August 26th at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, the DiUglio family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave. Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.org)
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 23, 2019