|
|
Louis Jannacone
FISHKILL - Louis J. Jannacone, 77, an area resident since 1963 and formerly of Yonkers, died on August 5, 2019 at his home following a long illness.
Born in Yonkers on October 4, 1941, he was the son of Louis and Dorothy (Spinagotta) Jannacone. Louis had a successful career in sales and division management with Electrolux Corporation until he retired. He was a member of WESCON Pigeon Club and DCUI Pigeon Club.
On February 19, 1963 in West Virginia, Louis married Ruthellen Guarino who survives at home. He is also survived by his daughters and their husbands, Jamie and Glenn Banks, Kerry and Mark Ciccarelli, and Leslie and Doug DelliPaoli; his grandchildren, Jessica Brutting, Kendra Gleason, Jordan Hernandez, Mark DiRocco, Taylor Hernandez and Jillian Ciccarelli; his great-grandchildren, James Boos, Jesse Boos, Athena Parker, Elijah Hernandez and Skylar Brutting; his sister, Joyce Crosby; his niece, Gina Puterio; and his great-niece, Lexi Cohane. He was predeceased by his stepson, Ronald Jannacone; and his sister, Regina Jannacone.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Please visit Louis' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 7, 2019