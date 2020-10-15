1/1
Louis Joseph (Lou) DiGilio
1950 - 2020
Louis (Lou) Joseph DiGilio

Hyde Park - Louis (Lou) Joseph DiGilio of Hyde Park passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

Born on May 28, 1950 in Queens, New York, Lou was a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle. He was the son of Peter and Angela (Innello) DiGilio. Lou married his wife Susan (Sue) Sylvester, formerly of Beacon, at St. John's Church in Beacon on July 21, 1973.

He is survived by Sue, their son Dana, daughter-in-law Christine, and grandson Logan from Poughkeepsie, their son Chris from Washington, DC, his sister Lucy from Phoenix, Arizona, his sisters-in-law Ellen, Maria, and Chrissy, his brother-in-law James, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lou was a devoted family man who put the needs of everyone else before his. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, vacationing, taking long drives, walks, playing softball, watching the Yankees, and loved a good argument. He was a graduate of Dutchess Community College and a local small business owner for many years, during which time he operated a deli, Gartland Liquor Store in Lagrange, and Hyde Park Electric.

Relatives and friends may call from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc. 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park. Funeral services will begin at 10 am on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. The family is requesting donations to Rebuilding Together of Dutchess County, PO Box 3695, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 or online at http://www.rebuildingtogetherdutchess.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
