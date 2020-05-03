Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Louis Miller

Louis Miller Obituary
Louis Miller

Highland - Louis Miller, 85, of Highland, NY died April 2, 2020. Born in New Jersey on January 11, 1935 he was the son of Joseph Miller and Dorothy Green.

He was predeceased by his daughter Debra in Pennsylvania.

Louis is survived by his wife Martha (Kosier) Miller and his three children Lori Miller; Mary Gibson and Joseph Miller.

Cremation has taken place and the services were private and for the immediate family only. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland.

To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
