Louis Nazzaro
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Louis P. Nazzaro, 83, died on July 25, 2019 at the Fishkill Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born in Jersey City, NJ on June 28, 1936, he was the son of Paul and Amelia Nazzaro. He was employed as manager at IBM in East Fishkill and had served as Chief of Police for the Millbrook Village Police Department. He was part of the training program of Dutchess County Stop DWI. Louis enjoyed taking rides on his Harley Davidson.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Richard and Lynn Nazzaro of LaGrangeville and Tracey and Harold Quinney of Wappingers Falls; and his grandchildren, Lori Liebermann, Lindsey Liebermann, Matthew Liebermann, Anthony Nazzaro, and Tori Nazzaro. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl Ann Nazzaro in 2012.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5-7 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will follow at 7pm. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019