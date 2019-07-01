Louis Ruiz



Poughquag - Louis A. Ruiz, Sr., 78, a resident of Poughquag, NY since 1979 and previously of the Bronx, died on June 28th surrounded by his loving family at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born August 22, 1940 in Manhattan, Louis was the son of the late Angel and Isaura (Davila) Ruiz.



He attended James Monroe High School, graduating in 1959 and then proudly enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1965 in the Medium Tank Battalion 66th Armor Division.



On June 26th, 1966 in the Bronx, Lou met the love of his life, Margaret Nicastro who he then married on December 31st, 1966.



Louis worked for his father's bakery before enlisting. After the Army, Chevrolet as a mechanic for a couple of years and then worked at IBM in East Fishkill for 26 years specializing in Forms Management until his retirement in 1995.



He was a member of St. Denis Church. He loved fishing, traveling, playing with all the family pets, making people laugh and being with his family. He was a loving husband. A loving father. A good man. He was also a big fan of Star Wars and Game of Thrones.



In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret, Louis is survived by his son Louis J. Ruiz, Jr. of Poughquag, his daughter Dana Canzone and her husband Ralph of Poughkeepsie; grandchildren Sarah and Matthew; sister, Norma Kaye and her husband David of Naples, FL; brother, Benigno Ruiz and his wife Patty of Baltimore, MD; favorite cousin Julio Albino and his wife Mercedes of Naples, FL; one beloved niece and several nephews.



The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and aids at Lutheran Care Center for the care they gave and showed Lou during his last years.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11am at St. Denis Church, 604 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.



Memorial Donations may be made to s Project or the .



Please visit Louis's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 1, 2019