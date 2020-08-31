Louis S. Fusaro
Poughkeepsie - Louis S. Fusaro, 79, of the Town of Poughkeepsie passed away on August 28, 2020 at home after a short illness. He was born on March 20, 1941 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Frank and Mae Blacher Fusaro. Louis was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School Class of 1958 and attended Dutchess Community College.
He was employed as a Systems Analyst for Archer Management Services in New York City. He retired in 1998. Louis was proud veteran of serving with the Marine Corp. from 1959-1965 during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the VFW Post # 170, American Legion Post #1302, USMC League, Supreme Member of the Machinist Club and B.P.O.E. #275 in Poughkeepsie, NY. Louis was an avis N.Y. Giants football fan, he always celebrated the Marine Corp. Birthday with his fellow Marines and enjoyed Friday Nights with his family and friends.
Survivors include his life partner of many years Mary Ellen Farrier at home; cousins: Louis & Lori Fusaro, Salvatore & Kathy Fusaro, Betty Prince, Patricia Friel, Annette & Tony Ferrari, Doris Brusie, Robert & Maureen LaGrecca, Marie & John Gancel, Kathy Tkazyik and Diane Mackey. He was predeceased by his sister: Florence Silvestri.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 4-7PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10AM in Mt. Carmel Church, Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601 OR Sparrow's Nest Charity, 946 NY-376 #7, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (sparrowsnest charity.org
). If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com