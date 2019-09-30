|
|
Louise B. Schmidt
Middletown - Louise B. Schmidt, 88, a resident of Middletown, NY passed away peacefully at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck on September 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born in Manhattan on December 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George N. and Ethel E. (Kelly) Burleigh of Scarsdale, NY. Louise was a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers and retired from teaching at Gidney Ave. Elementary School in Newburgh.
Louise was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, friend and teacher who was always helping others. She was very creative throughout her life, painting horses, playing the harp and guitar, and always singing in the choir at church. She was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church in Middletown and was also a member at St. George's Church in Newburgh, St. Paul's in Pleasant Valley, and St. James the Less in Scarsdale. At Grace Church, Louise was a member of the Choir, the Alar Guild, and the Vestry. Louise also taught Sunday school, served in the Soup Kitchen, collected Christmas gifts for others and took care of whatever else needed attention.
Louise is survived by her two sons, Wayne and his wife Joyce of Marstons Mills, Ma., and David and his wife Anne of Red Hook, N.Y., five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Allyson, Dillan, Michael and Grace, great grandson Aaron, Cousin Charles, two nieces Debra and Tara and nephew Brooke. She is predeceased by her daughter Annie Elizabeth and brother George Nelson Burleigh Jr.
There are no Calling Hours.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 58 North St. Middletown, N.Y. on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 A.M.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions to Grace Episcopal Church, Middletown may be made in Louise's name.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, NY.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 30, 2019