|
|
Louise "Honey" Dougherty Damico
Poughkeepsie - Louise "Honey" Dougherty Damico, 83, left us peacefully on November 19, 2019, after a brief illness.? The daughter of Louise Jurys and Francis Dougherty, she was born in Poughkeepsie on August 16, 1936, but due to a paperwork error, was legally required to use August 17 as her legal birthday, resulting in a great story she would tell over and over throughout the years. Louise married Anthony Nunzio Damico on June 20, 1964, who predeceased her in 2016 after 51 years of marriage and together made a family with their six children.
Louise was a parishioner of Saint Stanislaus Church in Pleasant Valley but was known to frequent many of the local churches, depending on whose schedule worked for her that week or which priest was in town that she liked most. She was a very social person and spent many years on a bowling league and serving as a member of The Italian Center's Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to dance and was a devout Elvis Presley fan, and also enjoyed the Hunter Mountain Country Music Festivals each summer. Louise retired from IBM in 1992 after 25 years. ?She spent her retirement years primarily in her role as Nanny, visiting her grandchildren in Florida and providing daily care for her local grandchildren, taking them on long car rides to hunt for mushrooms with her husband, Tony, and to visit yard sales she was so fond of.
Louise leaves behind her six children and their spouses, Michelle McMurray, Toni Anne?& Bob?Gruden, Lynn Schara, Tracey Osetek, Elizabeth &?George Dupilka, and Frank Damico; 11 grandchildren, Scotti & Ryan McMurray, Bobby & Isabella Gruden, Nicholas & Vincent Schara, Michael & Trey Osetek and Anthony, Angela & Drew?Shaffer;?15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind?many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. ?
Louise always spoke her mind and laughed loudly, comfortable as the life of the party, never worrying what anyone thought of her. Her large presence in our lives will be missed. Love you more.
Calling hours will take place Friday, November 22nd from 4pm-8pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Wheelchair entrance and street level parking located in rear of funeral home off Vassar Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 23rd 10am at Saint Stanislaus Church in Pleasant Valley, followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. For online condolences, directions or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019