Louise Fitzpatrick
Poughkeepsie - Louise C. Fitzpatrick, 69, a longtime Poughkeepsie resident, died on March 14, 2019 at home.
Born on October 24, 1949 in New York City, Louise was the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (O'Connor) DiZefalo.
Louise graduated from Spackenkill High School.
Louise was a part of the Technical Writing Department at IBM in Poughkeepsie until her retirement.
She is survived by her cousins, Anne and James Sklenar of Beacon, Maureen and John Thomsen of Kings Park, NY, Rosemary Corno of Wenchendon, MA, Susan and Robert Bogan of Oakland, NJ, Helene and Charles Haver of Randolph, NJ and Joseph and Marion Schreiber of Oakland, NJ.
In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her husband, Bryan Fitzpatrick.
Lou was a friendly and generous person with a larger than life personality. She will be missed by her family and all her friends, especially those in the rooms.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Louise's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 17, 2019