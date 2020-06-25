Louise Gobbi
Saugerties - Louise C. Gobbi, 87, a resident of Saugerties for 7 years and formerly of Beacon and Wappingers Falls, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 23, 2020.
Born in Poughkeepsie on March 31,1933 she was the daughter of Raymond and Edna (Bombard) Shurter. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters Barbara Corchoran, Betty Edmonds, and Francis Phillips; and her son-in-law Anthony Pettorossi.
Louise had been employed by Steinbachs in Poughkeepsie as an office manager for many years and later by Kohl's in Wappingers Falls until her retirement in 2012.
Louise is survived by her son Steven Gobbi (Tammy Gobbi) of Georgia; her daughter Carla Pettorossi of Beacon; her grandchildren Sarah and Juliane Pettorossi of New York City, and Matthew Gobbi of Georgia; her significant other James LaRocca of Saugerties; and many nieces and nephews.
Louise will forever be remembered as a beautiful, strong and independent woman who was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. She was a huge fan of classical music and live theatre. She was an amazing role model to her children and grandchildren. A loving Mom who always put her family first, she will be terribly missed by all.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow Street, Beacon followed by interment in St. Joachim Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit Louise's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.