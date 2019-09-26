|
|
Louise Middlemiss
MILLBROOK - Louise Johnson Middlemiss, beloved mother and grandmother living in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, died peacefully on September 22, 2019. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, George Hall Middlemiss, Sr.; her parents Thomas Arthur Johnson, Sr. and Helen Calhoun Johnson; brother Thomas Arthur Johnson, Jr; and dearly missed eldest son, George Hall Middlemiss, Jr. Louise is survived by her children, Wendy Middlemiss (Charles Kurtz), of Texas; and Arthur Dewitt Middlemiss (Bonnie Sard) of New York, and grandsons William Dewitt Middlemiss-Kurtz, Harry Middlemiss and Benjamin Middlemiss.
Louise left her career as a nurse to raise her family in Millbrook, New York. Louise had a passion for learning and writing about Native American history and was a proud founding supporter of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. She loved to take walks, exploring all parts of Southern Maine, and traveled cross-country numerous times. Louise's kindness and compassion was evident in her support of many organizations and charities. She gloried in her children's and grandchildren's work and lives. The twinkle in her eye will be remembered and missed by all.
A graveside service will be held at Clove Cemetery in Poughquag, New York, at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian honoring Louise Middlemiss may be made at: http://go.si.edu/nmai-middlemiss. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019