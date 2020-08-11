Lousie Harriet AgneHyde Park - Louise Harriet Agne, 72, of Hyde Park, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at home on Hospice, in the care and company of her loving family.Born on January 5, 1948 in New York, she was the daughter of Gustav and Marion Kirby Detjen. She married her beloved, Thomas Agne, on July 24, 1971 at Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Hyde Park. Their inspiring marriage lasted 45 years. Thomas died on October 23, 2016.Louise retired in 2012, after a career as an elementary school teacher and later an activities director for seniors, at each stop contributing her one-of-a-kind energy, creativity, and compassion. Louise had a generous and kind heart and especially loved children and animals. She devoted her time to caring for and helping others. She volunteered 25 years as a Sunday School teacher and later at the Mark-It Place in Hyde Park.Although humble and unassuming, Louise was extremely talented and intelligent, graduate-educated and gifted in music, arts and crafts, and language. She loved nature, playing the piano, family activities, and of course her cats. A dynamic duo, Louise and Tom were partners in travel and adventure with a shared love of exploring the world — from the pyramids of Egypt to the nearby Lake Minnewaska.Most importantly to her, she was an incredible and committed mother to her three children, sharing with them her bubbly joy for life, and providing unfailing support and comfort in tough times. She had a spark that lit up a room when she saw her grandchildren.Louise is survived by her three children: daughter and son-in-law, Beth Ann & Justin Saxagne, Danbury, CT; son and daughter-in-law, Michael & Brittany Agne, Summit, NJ; son, Paul Agne, Hyde Park; granddaughters, Aurora & Celeste Saxagne and Charlotte Agne; brother & sister-in-law, Jim & Connie Detjen, Okemos, MI; and sister & brother-in-law, Christine & Bill Westendorf, Virginia Beach, VA.In addition to her parents, Louise is predeceased by her brother & sister-in-law, Ted & Ruth Detjen.Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Louise will be laid to rest in the family plot at Union Cemetery, Hyde Park, next to her beloved husband Thomas. A larger and more formal ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. Louise's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hyde Park United Methodist Church.Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc.,Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, please visit: