Luanne McDonough
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Luanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luanne McDonough

Poughkeepsie - Luanne (Maley) McDonough of Poughkeepsie, New York died Saturday April 18, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Luanne is preceded in death by her parents Betty and Paul Maley. She is survived by her husband Jeff, their two children Patrick and Kelli, Kelli's husband Josh and their daughter Shae, as well as six sisters, three brothers and 45 nieces and nephews.

Having been high school sweethearts and best friends, Luanne and Jeff married in 1986 and had been together for 40 years.

Luanne was the strongest, sweetest, and most caring person. She was a wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), sister, aunt and friend who loved, listened and laughed. She truly enjoyed every minute spent with family and friends. She always had a way of lighting up every room she entered and her smile and laughter were infectious. Luanne's home was the unofficial gathering place for family and friends, whether it was a barbeque during the summer, game night during the winter or the annual McDonough Halloween party in the fall. She enjoyed soccer, volleyball and jazzercise and formed friendships from those activities that lasted a lifetime. Despite being faced with an unfair battle, her spirit, strength, and determination was a constant reminder of the truly special person she was.

She was an angel on earth and is a tremendous loss to all lucky enough to have been touched by her light. A huge part of our world is gone. With all the special memories we hold, we know that Luanne's spirit will live on. She is loved and will always be loved, and will be missed every second of every single day. "Grief is really just love. It's all the love you want to give, but cannot. All of that unspent love gathers in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in the hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

A memorial service will take place on July 11th at 10:00AM, at St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie (graveside burial at Calvary Cemetery), with a celebration of life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sparrow's Nest of the Hudson Valley or Ann's Place of Danbury, CT. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 26 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved