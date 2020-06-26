Luanne McDonough
Poughkeepsie - Luanne (Maley) McDonough of Poughkeepsie, New York died Saturday April 18, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Luanne is preceded in death by her parents Betty and Paul Maley. She is survived by her husband Jeff, their two children Patrick and Kelli, Kelli's husband Josh and their daughter Shae, as well as six sisters, three brothers and 45 nieces and nephews.
Having been high school sweethearts and best friends, Luanne and Jeff married in 1986 and had been together for 40 years.
Luanne was the strongest, sweetest, and most caring person. She was a wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), sister, aunt and friend who loved, listened and laughed. She truly enjoyed every minute spent with family and friends. She always had a way of lighting up every room she entered and her smile and laughter were infectious. Luanne's home was the unofficial gathering place for family and friends, whether it was a barbeque during the summer, game night during the winter or the annual McDonough Halloween party in the fall. She enjoyed soccer, volleyball and jazzercise and formed friendships from those activities that lasted a lifetime. Despite being faced with an unfair battle, her spirit, strength, and determination was a constant reminder of the truly special person she was.
She was an angel on earth and is a tremendous loss to all lucky enough to have been touched by her light. A huge part of our world is gone. With all the special memories we hold, we know that Luanne's spirit will live on. She is loved and will always be loved, and will be missed every second of every single day. "Grief is really just love. It's all the love you want to give, but cannot. All of that unspent love gathers in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in the hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."
A memorial service will take place on July 11th at 10:00AM, at St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie (graveside burial at Calvary Cemetery), with a celebration of life to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sparrow's Nest of the Hudson Valley or Ann's Place of Danbury, CT. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 26 to Jul. 2, 2020.