Lucia Crescenzo
Poughkeepsie - Lucia Crescenzo, 71, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born in Sarno, Italy on January 1, 1949, she was the daughter of the Carmine and Maria Carmel Franco Annunziata. Lucia married Giacomo Crescenzo on October 19, 1968 in Sarno, Italy and he survives her at home. Lucia was a co-owner of Tina's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Family was the most important to her. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Antonia and Timothy Gilnack of Poughkeepsie, her son and daughter-in-law Giacomo G. and Joan Crescenzo of Poughkeepsie and her son and daughter-in-law Salvatore and Chantale of Pleasant Valley, NY. Lucia is also survived by her brothers Salvatore Annunziata of Rhinebeck, Umberto Annunziata of Wappingers Falls and her sister Maria Esposito of Sarno, Italy. Her grandchildren also survive; Salvatore Joseph, Catarina, Lucieno, Alena and Giacomo and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Annunziato and her two sisters Domenica Esposito and Immacolata Squillante. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at the WM. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Entombment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020