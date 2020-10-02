Lucile 'Lucy' Stephens Jones



Lucy passed away at the age of 96 on September 29, 2020 after a battle with pneumonia. Born April 23, 1924, she was the daughter of Dr. Homer Stephens and Alida Sturcken Stephens. She graduated valedictorian from her high school and was on the high school basketball team. She graduated from Russell Sage College with a bachelor's degree and a RN degree. She served in the Nurses Cadet Corp during World War 2 and went on to do Public Health Nursing which she loved. Following her mother's footsteps, she was very active in scouting and became a Girl Scout leader. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters during the 1950's and 60's. Lucy was a founding member and president of the DCMA (Dutchess County Music Association) which morphed into the Dutchess County Philharmonic. During the 1960's Lucy enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels to older citizens in Dutchess County. She served 21 years on the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie Board of Directors including president of the Board. She had been an active member of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) for 43 years and again served as President more than once. Lucy had been a member of the Fortnightly Club of Fishkill on Hudson for 40 years. She became actively involved and served as Chair during the formation of the Wappinger Creek Watershed Planning Committee, which developed a document to assist 13 watershed communities in planning for the future of their water resources.



Her faith and her children were the most important elements of her life. She always sang in a church choir, sometimes performing soprano solos. She was an active member of the Poughkeepsie Reformed Church serving on many committees and particularly enjoyed being a youth group leader. She then transitioned to the Reformed Church of Fishkill where she also became very involved member serving on various committees, including the finance committee, and became an Elder at one point.



She was a Francophile and loved to travel, especially France and anywhere in New England. She was a member of 2 bridge clubs but said she would rather be outside playing tennis, which she did until her early 80's. She had been a long-time member of the ADK Mountain Club and went on many of their canoe outings in the St. Regis Canoe area. Lucy was an ardent supporter of open spaces and environmental causes.



Lucy has been described as funny, feisty and a force of nature. She was always optimistic and had a great ability to laugh at herself. The Dylan Thomas poem "Do not go gently into that good night" epitomizes her approach to aging and dying.



She was predeceased by her son, Stephen W. Kling, by husbands; William A. Kling and Donald J. Jones, and her brother, Stewart H. Stephens.



She is survived by her daughter, Susan Wynn, New Paltz, NY, her son, Joel Kling, Lake Mary, Florida, daughter-in-law, Genell Kling and grandson, Dylan Kling.



A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Remembrances may be made to the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie; 10 Children's Way, Poughkeepsie NY 12601 or The First Reformed Church of Fishkill; 1153 Main St., Fishkill, NY 12524.









