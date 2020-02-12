|
|
Lucille D'Andrea Cianchetta
Poughkeepsie - Lucille D'Andrea Cianchetta, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 3, 1933, Lucille was the daughter of the late Louis and Lucille (Loscalzo) D'Andrea. On December 13, 1953 she married Paul P. Cianchetta at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. Paul predeceased her on April 5, 1975. Together they had four daughters, Lizabeth Piraino, Paula Spens, Lois (Mark) Schwarze and Diane (John) Zani, all of Poughkeepsie.
In addition to her daughters, Lucille is survived by her grandchildren, Lesli-Ann Piraino, Joseph and Michael Spens, Patrick, Megan and Chelsea Schwarze, Francesca and Johncarlo Zani, and great grandson, Nicholas Jordan. She also leaves behind her sisters Gloria See and Cathy Gaumond of Florida, several nieces and nephews. Her brother Bernard D'Andrea and her sister Jean Tilton predeceased her.
Lucille was educated in Poughkeepsie schools where she excelled academically and graduated two years early. She then went on to work for the State Hospital in Poughkeepsie until she was married. After raising her daughters, Lucille enjoyed a successful career working for the NYS Department of Labor and IBM in Poughkeepsie where she was an editor of technical manuals. She retired from IBM in 1995.
Lucille put her entire being into raising her family and was supportive and proud of all of their achievements. Her retirement years were dedicated to doting over her grandchildren; spending countless hours waiting at the bus stop, transporting to and fro, helping with homework and preparing snacks. She adored her grandchildren and passed on to them the fine character traits of kindness, generosity, quick wit, humility, and intellect as well as her love of cooking.
Lucille was a kind and very humble person who gave of herself, not only to her family, but to everyone around her while never complaining or ever expecting anything in return. Lucille was a very talented cook, often referred to as having a "special touch" with anything she prepared. Her kitchen was the gathering place for all holidays where the courses never ended. Sunday dinners united her family until her children's lives became so busy that she began delivering Sunday sauce and meatballs to each of her daughter's homes. Her famous meatballs will never be duplicated.
The family is deeply saddened yet eternally grateful for their time with her and will carry her in their hearts forever.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, Putnam Advocats or Dutchess Outreach Food Pantry. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020