Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
62 Mill St.
Dover Plains, NY
View Map
More Obituaries for Lucille Pickering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille D. Pickering


1935 - 2019
Lucille D. Pickering Obituary
Lucille D. Pickering

Wingdale, NY - Lucille D. Pickering, 84, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at New Milford Hospital in New Milford, CT. Mrs. Pickering was a supervisor at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center in Wingdale, NY for 34 years retiring in 1990.

Born on April 21, 1935 in Lyon Mountain, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Leona (Langto) LaPorte. On June 16, 1949 in Ellensburg Depot, NY, she married Richard F. Pickering who survives at home. Mrs. Pickering was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains, NY.

In addition to her loving husband, Lucille is survived by three sons, Randall Pickering and his wife, Sandra, of Gowanda, NY, Russell Pickering and his wife, Terry, of Wingdale, NY and Richard T. Pickering of Ancram, NY and a daughter, Diane Caza and her husband, Richard, of Clinton Corners, NY. She is also survived by a sister, Sonia Berringer of Clinton Corners, NY; three grandchildren, Jason, Samantha and Michael Pickering and five great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Skyla, Amelia, Gavin and Jackson Pickering. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Janet Miller.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill St., Dover Plains, NY. Burial will follow at South Dover Rural Cemetery in Wingdale, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
