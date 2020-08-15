Lucille Margaret IrwinHyde Park - Lucille Margaret Irwin, 92, of Hyde Park, formerly of the Bronx and New Rochelle, NY, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 after an extended stay at the Thompson House, Rhinebeck, NY.Born on April 3, 1928 at home in West New York, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Charles Behrens and Alice Palmer Behrens. She married Dr. James Paul "Scotty" Irwin on September 10, 1950, at Blessed Sacrament Church, New Rochelle, NY. Scotty predeceased Lucille on June 27, 1980.Lucille retired in 2009 from Molloy Pharmacy where she worked beside her son and was affectionately known as the "Card Lady". Lu also enjoyed an early career working for The Equitable Life Insurance Company in NYC helping put Scotty through Medical School before they moved to Hyde Park in 1954 where he began his Medical Practice.Lucille was a member of the Northern Dutchess Hospital Auxiliary for over 60 years and the Hyde Park AARP Association. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, selfless caretaker to her parents and mother-in-law Elizabeth Irwin. Most importantly Lucille will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit and beautiful smile. Her wonderful legacy will live on through the lives of her children and grandchildren, both present and future.Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, James Jr. and Shirley Irwin, Bolton Landing, NY; daughter and son-in-law Jane and Bryan Kantner, Hyde Park; son and daughter-in-law, William and Patricia Irwin, Hyde Park; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Mark Knauss, Frederick, MD, daughter, Margaret Webb, Whitesboro, NY: Sister-in-law Jean Behrens and several cousins, nieces and nephews.Grandchildren: James III(Jessica), Craig(Amy) & Patrick(Jessica) Irwin; Bryan(Amanda), Thomas(Sean) & Megan(Michael O'Hare) Kantner: Timothy(Kelsey), Kathleen (Paul Rizzuto) & Kristen Irwin; Matthew(Jen), Kevin, & Kerry Knauss, Erin (Kevin Krupski), Allison &Geoffrey Webb.Great grandchildren:Michael, Liam & Levi Irwin, Bess & Annie Irwin, Keegan & Cora Irwin, Abigail & Eleanor Kantner, Maeve Rizzuto, Connor Krupski, McKenzie O'Hare.In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Robert Irwin, Hyde Park and brother Charles Behrens, Poughkeepsie.A heartfelt thank you to all the nurses, aides and staff at the Thompson House for their unending compassionate care, dedication, and kindnesses showered upon Lucille during her years spent with all of you wonderful people.Relatives and friends may call from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Rosary, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.Lucille's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Northern Dutchess Hospital, 6511 Springbrook Ave., Rhinebeck, NY 12572. Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit