Lucille OrzachLucille Orzach, a sculptor and painter of "chromatic innuendoes" died of natural causes in Rhinebeck, New York on May 7, 2020, at 97 years of age. All will miss her delightful and insightful sense of humor.Born and bred in the Bronx, Lucille always knew she was an artist, but she first worked as a dental hygienist at the Guggenheim clinic in Manhattan. Good thing, for that's how she met the love of her life, Dr. Jack Orzach, DDS. When WWII broke out, she left NY at age 20 to marry Jack where he was stationed in Arkansas. After the armistice they moved back to New York, where daughters Adria (Adi) and Robin completed the family unit.An exemplary homemaker, mother and community activist in Great Neck, Lucille rediscovered herself as an artist when she studied with Louise Nevelson at North Shore Community Arts Center. After her daughters were grown, she earned both a BA and MFA at C.W. Post College. Her award-winning work received excellent reviews when exhibited in New York City, and is featured in numerous museum, gallery and private collections.When Jack retired, he and Lucille moved to Long Boat Key, Florida, where she was represented by several galleries and taught art practice, history and theory. Few ever forgot her ground-breaking lecture, "When is a nude lewd?"After Jack's death in 1999, Lucille split residence between Long Boat Key and Pittsfield, MA, where her life was enhanced by new, dear friends…and the seasons! She tolerated palm trees, but she loved the winter.Lucille settled in Rhinebeck, NY in 2012. Her years at Arbor Ridge, Brookmeade, were a high point of her life. Her idiosyncrasies, wacko humor and tender regard were well acknowledged and much appreciated. To absolutely everyone there - residents, beloved friends, staff, aides - she loves you!!! We love you!!!We're grateful for her long life and for everyone who was touched by her magic.If you're so inclined - We'd appreciate expressions of your gratitude to:National Museum of Women in the ArtsGrace Smith HouseAnd, in her honor, please vote on November 3