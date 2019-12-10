|
|
Lucy Perez
Hopewell Junction - Lucy Perez, 91, a resident of Hopewell Junction for 39 years and previously of the Bronx, died on December 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Born on December 24, 1927 in Manhattan, Lucy was the daughter of Joseph and Jennie (Griecco) Cecere. On March 18, 1945 at Mount Carmel Church in Manhattan, Lucy married Louis F. Perez who predeceased her on January 23, 2012.
Lucy was a parishioner at St. Columba Church, she was a wonderful cook and loved to share good food with her family. She was a wonderful and loving mother and caretaker.
Survivors include her children, Gerald of Tampa FL, Joseph of Hopewell Junction, Jennifer of Hopewell Junction, Lucille of White Plains, Richard and his wife Diann of Cherry Valley; her grandchildren, Carlene, Gerard and his wife Diane, Jasmine and her husband Nate; her great grandchildren, Dustin, Anthony, Marcus, Jude and Esme; and her siblings, Angie Patierno, Frank Cecere, Benny Cecere and Joey Cecere. In addition to her husband, Lucy was predeceased by her daughter in law, Loretta.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday and Friday from 6-9pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:30am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019