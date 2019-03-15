Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Poughkeepsie - Lucy Potter, 83, of Poughkeepsie, NY accepted the Lord at an early age, entering into peace and everlasting life on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Lucy was born February 8, 1936 in Summertown, GA.; the loving daughter to the late Cass and Flora (Warren) Johnson.

On October 5, 1957 she married Allen Ward Potter Sr. He predeceased her November 19, 1999. She was educated in Emmanuel County, GA. schools. She was a proud retiree of Hudson River Psychiatric Center, Poughkeepsie, NY where she worked for 39 years, retiring in April 1991. She was a proud member of C.S.E.A and P.E.F., as well as A.A.R.P. Lucy was an avid bowler, enjoyed traveling, family reunions, scrabble, playing cards, casinos, crocheting, and getting her nails done.

Lucy is survived by her loving and devoted daughter Lori E. Potter Dickens; stepson Allen W. (Marva) Potter; sister Flora C. Lewis; godson Julius Wood Jr.; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a host of cousin, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her son Jeffery S. Potter; stepson Ronald I. Potter and sisters Nora Watkins and Kate Wright.

Visitation will be Sunday March 17, 2019, 2-4pm and a funeral service Monday March 18th, 2019, 11am at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. Burial to follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the , or the . To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
