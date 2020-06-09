Fr. Luke Guastella, OFM Cap.
Beacon - Fr. Luke Guastella OFM Cap., died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Lawrence Friary where he was living for the past several years.
He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 1, 1921. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and pursued further studies at Vassar College. Fr. Luke served in the United States Army as a soldier in the European theater during World War II. He received an honorable discharge in 1946. In 1950 he was invested with the Capuchin habit and began his studies for the priesthood, being ordained in 1955. He was then assigned to various parishes and ministries. In 1964 Fr. Luke volunteered for the foreign missions and was stationed in Zambia, Africa. He returned to the United States in 1991 and began work as a hospital chaplain in Passaic, NJ. Following this assignment, he was stationed at St. Lawrence Friary, Beacon, NY.
Fr. Luke was known as an avid sportsman, adventurer, and a skilled tradesman in numerous fields.
He is survived by his two sisters who both live in Florida, Jennie, and Nancy who is married to Carl Herzner, and by an adoring niece Donna, and four nephews Charles, Daniel, Paul, and Mark.
A wake service will be held at the Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey on Thursday, June 11. Burial will take place at the St. Lawrence Friary cemetery following the wake service. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will not be held at this time.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Beacon - Fr. Luke Guastella OFM Cap., died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Lawrence Friary where he was living for the past several years.
He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 1, 1921. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and pursued further studies at Vassar College. Fr. Luke served in the United States Army as a soldier in the European theater during World War II. He received an honorable discharge in 1946. In 1950 he was invested with the Capuchin habit and began his studies for the priesthood, being ordained in 1955. He was then assigned to various parishes and ministries. In 1964 Fr. Luke volunteered for the foreign missions and was stationed in Zambia, Africa. He returned to the United States in 1991 and began work as a hospital chaplain in Passaic, NJ. Following this assignment, he was stationed at St. Lawrence Friary, Beacon, NY.
Fr. Luke was known as an avid sportsman, adventurer, and a skilled tradesman in numerous fields.
He is survived by his two sisters who both live in Florida, Jennie, and Nancy who is married to Carl Herzner, and by an adoring niece Donna, and four nephews Charles, Daniel, Paul, and Mark.
A wake service will be held at the Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey on Thursday, June 11. Burial will take place at the St. Lawrence Friary cemetery following the wake service. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will not be held at this time.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.