Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
Beacon, NY - Lydia E. Febres Ortega, 71, a longtime Beacon resident passed away on January 31, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1948 in San Juan, PR, daughter of the late Juan A. Febres Figeroa and Petra Fuentes Rivera.

Lydia enjoyed crocheting, cooking and figuring crossword puzzles; she especially enjoyed her family dearly.

Lydia is survived by her husband, Guillermo R. Ortega; her daughter Kim Mercado, her son Erick Mercado, and her stepdaughter Kimberly Ortega. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 5 sisters, 1 brother, and a host of nieces, nephews & cousins. She was predeceased by 1 sister.

Her Family & Friends will gather on Saturday, February 8 from 2-4pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a prayer service will be offered at 3pm followed by memories shared. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
