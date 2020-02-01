|
Lyn M. Lavallee
WINGDALE, NY - Lyn M. Lavallee, 65, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Paramount at Somers in Somers, NY, after a courageous, spirited battle with cancer. Lyn was a teacher's assistant in the Dover School District for 19 years and the Pawling Library for nearly 20 years.
Lyn was an incredible person and truly lived life to the fullest in her own unique way. She was an avid painter and loved to watercolor. She enjoyed traveling, reading and listening and dancing to her favorite music, The Beatles, Ska, and so many more. Her favorite thing was simply spending time with her son.
Born on September 30, 1954 in Ellensburg, NY, she was the daughter of the late Jack Stevenson and Sara and Guy Lavallee of Wassaic, NY. In addition to her parents, Lyn is survived by her son, Len, of Ozone Park, NY, who she adored and loved more than life itself. She is also survived by two sisters, Amy Scala and her husband, Greg, of Arlington, VA and Ivy Odell and her husband, Sean, of Dover Plains, NY. She also leaves behind her beloved nieces, Tessa, Lindsey and Lauren Odell and Jennifer Miltenberger and her husband, Ken; and her great niece and nephew, Luca and Ella Setaro.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 121 Executive Drive New Windsor, NY 12553. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020