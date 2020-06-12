Lynda Hale Martin
Hyde Park - On June 4, 2020, Lynda Hale Martin, Hyde Park, entered eternal life. She is predeceased by her husband H. Michael Martin, and survived by her two daughters, Kara Strippoli, Cheshire, CT, and Briena Strippoli, Washington, DC, her son-in-law, Christopher Cucinelli, Cheshire, CT, best friend of over 20 years, Raymond Scutt, sisters, Maureen Konecky, Robin Rajczi, Debbie Welsh, and brother Michael Welsh.
Our mom was our best friend, our confidant, our staunchest supporter, our lifeline, our Matriarch, our Mama Bear. She fought cancer valiantly, but in the early morning hour with us holding her hands the Lord called her home. We were the mighty triumvirate until the end.
There are simply no words that exist to convey what she meant to us or how deeply we feel this loss. Our time was cut too short. We had grand plans and all of them involved our mom. Yet,
we can't help but count our blessings. You see, we have made more beautiful memories together than most make in a lifetime. And she loved us so fiercely that her love will sustain us for the rest of our lives.
She had so many innate and wonderful traits. Far too many to list here. And no matter how her disease ravished her she carried these through to the end. She was kind, generous, and selfless—whether it was making sure all those at Ferncliff Nursing Home without family had someone checking-in on them or giving away Chapstick keychains to the nurses at the hospital before leaving on home hospice. She was witty and funny as hell. She was always playing practical jokes on us or cracking us up with a clever retort. She was nurturing, protective, and meant to be a mother; we truly won the cosmic lottery with her. She would always sneak notes into suitcases or purses just to remind us she loved us. And, even after a particularly rough episode when her fever had passed, her first inclination was to ask us how we slept (it was the afternoon, but this is the millionth way she put us first).
In just her 65 years, she passed along some stellar advice and life lessons. We would be greedy to keep these gems to ourselves.
(1) Never go to bed angry; (2) You can find anything you need at TJ Maxx or Home Goods; (3) Be kind; and if you're in the position to help someone, be glad and always do it because that's God answering someone else's prayers through you; (4) Life is short, eat the cupcakes; (5) Always forgive, even if it means being the bigger person; (6) Christmas is meant to be magical and there can never be too many decorations; (7) Dogs make everything better; (8) Family first; (9) Always keep cash in the car, just in case; (10) Anytime is a good time to tell someone you love them; (11) Always wear clean underwear, in case you're in a car accident; (12) Hearing your children laugh is the best sound in the world; (13) Dance any chance you can get; (14) Prayers go up, blessings come down; (15) Everything is going to be ok.
While we are struggling believing #15, she has never led us astray.
We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. An outdoor celebration of her life will be held on July 19, 2020, in Staatsburg, NY. Details to follow on social media. In lieu of flowers and in accordance with #7, donations can be made to the Dutchess County SPCA.
To leave the family a condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Hyde Park - On June 4, 2020, Lynda Hale Martin, Hyde Park, entered eternal life. She is predeceased by her husband H. Michael Martin, and survived by her two daughters, Kara Strippoli, Cheshire, CT, and Briena Strippoli, Washington, DC, her son-in-law, Christopher Cucinelli, Cheshire, CT, best friend of over 20 years, Raymond Scutt, sisters, Maureen Konecky, Robin Rajczi, Debbie Welsh, and brother Michael Welsh.
Our mom was our best friend, our confidant, our staunchest supporter, our lifeline, our Matriarch, our Mama Bear. She fought cancer valiantly, but in the early morning hour with us holding her hands the Lord called her home. We were the mighty triumvirate until the end.
There are simply no words that exist to convey what she meant to us or how deeply we feel this loss. Our time was cut too short. We had grand plans and all of them involved our mom. Yet,
we can't help but count our blessings. You see, we have made more beautiful memories together than most make in a lifetime. And she loved us so fiercely that her love will sustain us for the rest of our lives.
She had so many innate and wonderful traits. Far too many to list here. And no matter how her disease ravished her she carried these through to the end. She was kind, generous, and selfless—whether it was making sure all those at Ferncliff Nursing Home without family had someone checking-in on them or giving away Chapstick keychains to the nurses at the hospital before leaving on home hospice. She was witty and funny as hell. She was always playing practical jokes on us or cracking us up with a clever retort. She was nurturing, protective, and meant to be a mother; we truly won the cosmic lottery with her. She would always sneak notes into suitcases or purses just to remind us she loved us. And, even after a particularly rough episode when her fever had passed, her first inclination was to ask us how we slept (it was the afternoon, but this is the millionth way she put us first).
In just her 65 years, she passed along some stellar advice and life lessons. We would be greedy to keep these gems to ourselves.
(1) Never go to bed angry; (2) You can find anything you need at TJ Maxx or Home Goods; (3) Be kind; and if you're in the position to help someone, be glad and always do it because that's God answering someone else's prayers through you; (4) Life is short, eat the cupcakes; (5) Always forgive, even if it means being the bigger person; (6) Christmas is meant to be magical and there can never be too many decorations; (7) Dogs make everything better; (8) Family first; (9) Always keep cash in the car, just in case; (10) Anytime is a good time to tell someone you love them; (11) Always wear clean underwear, in case you're in a car accident; (12) Hearing your children laugh is the best sound in the world; (13) Dance any chance you can get; (14) Prayers go up, blessings come down; (15) Everything is going to be ok.
While we are struggling believing #15, she has never led us astray.
We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. An outdoor celebration of her life will be held on July 19, 2020, in Staatsburg, NY. Details to follow on social media. In lieu of flowers and in accordance with #7, donations can be made to the Dutchess County SPCA.
To leave the family a condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.