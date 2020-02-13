|
Lynn Johnson
Wappingers Falls - Lynn Marie Guido Johnson, passed away on February 10, 2020 peacefully in her sleep alongside her dear husband of 44 years. Lynn was a lifelong resident of the Wappingers area where she raised her beloved son, Sean.
Lynn embodied a larger than life source of compassion and love for everyone she touched. From her close circle of family and friends to utter strangers, Lynn shared her light and heart with everyone. Lynn was passionate about nature and gardening with her husband and son. She was known for her culinary craft, which was bold and unforgettable like her love and laughter. Her desire to cook for an army became a staple to her family and community. Lynn was a devoted wife to her lifelong partner, Andy, and shared a deep love that artists only attempt to capture.
Lynn shared daily face-time with her son, daughter-in-law Celine, and granddaughter Kaiya. In addition to her immediate family, Lynn is survived by her siblings Patrick Guido and his wife Christine of Hyde Park, New York, Charles Guido and his companion Bernie De La Torre of Houston, Texas and Dana Ramos and her husband Danny of Las Vegas, Nevada, sister-in-law Karen Johnson of Wappingers Falls, New York, and countless others that will hold her in their hearts forever.
A memorial service will be held at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction on Saturday, February 15 between 2 PM to 5 PM.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020