Lynn Kasin
LaGrangeville - Lynn Kasin, 79, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. Lynn was an exceptionally accomplished person who will be greatly missed. Among his accomplishments, he was a Business Leader, a Health Care Innovator and Entrepreneur, Retired Navy Captain and Eagle Scout, but most importantly, he was a loving husband, and proud father and grandfather. He lived his life with great determination and perseverance. He was also a great listener, full of sage advice to so many who sought his guidance.
He was born on January 10, 1941 in Islip, NY to the late Jean and Robert Kasin. He graduated NROTC from Cornell University Hotel School, Class of '62 and was commissioned into the US Navy active duty on minesweepers during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He continued to serve as a reservist for 32 years of service to our country, retiring in 1994.
Lynn was known in the Hudson Valley as a builder, owner and operator of Fishkill Health Related Center in Beacon, Fishkill Home Care, Fishkill Adult Foster Family Care, HIV Program, the MIND Unit for Dementia Care, Rehab Revolution, Outpatient Rehab, and Hudson Haven Care Center in Wappingers Falls. He was a wonderful and supportive employer.
Lynn was involved in the community and volunteered for many local organizations: Arlington Central School District School Board, NYS Health Facilities Association (NYSHFA), Arlington Marching Band Boosters, Church of the Resurrection and Vestry in Hopewell Junction, and in more recent years, Grace Church, Vestry and Men's Group in Millbrook. More recently, Lynn was involved in the Parkinson's Disease Support Group Mid Hudson Valley (PDSGMHV). Lynn had a long tradition of conducting wonderful Shrove Tuesday pancake dinners at the churches he attended, his last one in February 2020 at Grace Church. He was also a Cub Scout den leader for several years. He hosted many foreign exchange students in earlier years.
Lynn was a NY Rangers fan and enjoyed watching Ohio State College football games. He loved to cook, travel, read, bird watch, and cruise his antique 1938 ELCO up and down the Hudson River.
He leaves behind his wife, Margaret Brown Kasin and their son Cooper of LaGrangeville; as well as his former wife Anne, their children Kym Butler, Keith (Lori) Kasin, Courtnay (Jim) Dittbrenner, Carleigh Koren, and Chris (Jeannette) Kasin, and 11 grandchildren - Emily Butler, Jeremiah (Lucy) Butler, Courtney (Soren) Mann, Bailey and Riley Kasin, Tristyn and Tabitha Koren, Morgan and Laurel Papera, and Kale and Olive Kasin. He is also survived by his brother, Greg Kasin and sister, Elizabeth Hubbard, and their families; and Margaret's family of many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10am at the funeral home. Private interment will be in New Paltz Rural Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace Church in Millbrook, Parkinson's Disease Support Group of the Mid Hudson Valley, or Good Shepherd Center, Albuquerque, NM. Please visit Lynn's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
