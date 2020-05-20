|
Lynn Sheree Johnson
Sunrise March 20, 1969-------Sunset May 14, 2020
Lynn Sheree Johnson was born in Poughkeepsie, New York to Eunice Cooper Johnson and James E. Johnson. Lynn graduated from Poughkeepsie High and later earned her Associate Degree from Dutchess Community College. Lynn was employed with Hudson River Housing at the time of her death.
She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in the City of Poughkeepsie where she sang in the youth choir at an early age. Lynn loved working with children. She was a member of the Sadie Peterson Delaney African Roots Library and a cheerleader coach for pop warner for many years. It was not surprising to see Lynn out with the cheerleaders raising money for boosters, uniforms and trips, among other things. She never said no to whatever was asked of her.
In addition to raising her own children, Lynn fostered many other children in Poughkeepsie.
Everyone who knew Lynn spoke of her kind, quiet spirit, and loyalty to family and friends. Lynn loved everyone and was always the first to respond in the morning with kind words of encouragement on face-book.
In addition to her parents, Lynn leaves to remember and cherish her memories her partner, Roland "Rudy" Graham; 6 children, Ja'Quan Woods (Tatyana) of Charlotte, NC; Jeneisha Rueben, Rashawn Graham, Rasheeda Graham, Robin Hargrove, and Briana Hargrove all of Poughkeepsie, NY; 4 grandchildren, Sa'nyii Woods, Ka'shaun Woods, Sianni Woods and Ka'oir Graham; 2loving sisters, Margie A. Johnson of Charlotte, NC; and Jeniene D. Johnson of Poughkeepsie, NY; one brother, Michael S. Johnson of Orlando, FL; a special aunts, Melissa Blocker and Marilyn Cooper; a special nephew, Troy Schoomaker of Poughkeepsie, NY; 2 nieces and 2 nephews along with a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Peter and Margie Norwood Cooper and paternal grandparents Daniel and Beverly Johnson; 4 uncles, Glen R. Johnson, Martin L. Johnson, John Cooper Sr. and Dwayne "Smitty" Cooper and one special Partner, Wayne Rueben.
Due to the COVID-19 Ms. Johnson will have a Memorial Service at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020