Lynne Williams
Poughkeepsie - Lynne Williams, a resident of the Town of Poughkeepsie for 50 years, died peacefully on July 26, 2019 at The Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh. She was 73 years old.
Lynne was born on July 20, 1946 in Lachine, Montreal, Quebec, Canada to the late John "Jack" and Dona Thompson.
She received her nursing degree from The Royal Victoria Hospital College of Nursing in Montreal in 1967.
On April 20, 1968 Lynne married Joseph Williams at The Resurrection of Our Lord Church in Lachine, Montreal, Quebec. Lynne received her citizenship to the United States in 1979 and was proud to call herself an American while still celebrating Canadian victories at every Olympics. She was proud to call both countries home.
After starting a family, Lynne began working for the Spackenkill School District as an assistant in the library at Martha Lawrence Elementary School. She moved to Orville A. Todd Middle School and worked as a Teacher's Assistant until her retirement in 2005. During her time there she served as PTA President and received the Lifetime Membership Award for her efforts in the organization.
Lynne was predeceased by her husband Joseph Williams in 2005.
Survivors include her son, Barry Williams and his wife Christin of Vestal, NY; her daughter, Kelly Bosaz and her husband Nino of Poughkeepsie, NY; beloved grandchildren Samantha, Delaney, Joseph and Michael.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Kaplan Family Hospice for the compassion and kindness they displayed while caring for Lynne. Their extreme professionalism and love they shared was of great comfort to the family and is greatly appreciated.
The family will receive visitors Monday July 29, 2019, 4-7 PM at Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A funeral service will be held Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 10 AM at The Reformed Church of Poughkeepsie, 70 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Entombment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynne's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties / Kaplan Family Residence, 800 Stonybrook Crt., Newburgh, NY 12550. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
