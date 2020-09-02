1/1
M. Jacqueline Schroeder
1932 - 2020
M. Jacqueline Schroeder

Poughkeepsie - M. Jacqueline Schroeder (Jackie), 88 went home to be with the LORD on September 1, 2020 after a short illness at Lutheran Care Center.

Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 4, 1932, she was the daughter of John and Margaret Fogarty. On July 4, 1957, she married Henry (Hank) Schroeder who survives at home. Their 63 year marriage produced a rich heritage of three sons, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

In her lifetime, Jackie was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, loving grandma, and secretary at LaGrange Junior High. Jackie was an involved parent serving as a den mother in the Cub Scouts and teaching Sunday School at St. Paul's in Poughkeepsie. In their retirement, Jackie and Hank wintered in Florida and traveled the country in their 5th wheel. Their most notable trip was to Alaska with dear friends following in their camper.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Hank; sons: John (Diane), Rick (Suzanne), David (Christy); grandchildren: Tyler, Siera, Christian, Brooke, Jessica (Angelo), Stephanie (Fernando), and great grandchildren: Nico and Amelia.

Jackie was predeceased by her only sibling, Don Fogarty.

The Schroeder family would like to thank the staff at Lutheran Care Center for ALL their help, support and kindness.

In keeping with Jackie's wishes, a private funeral service will be held at St. James' Episcopal Church in Hyde Park followed by burial at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Rev. Chuck Kramer officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
