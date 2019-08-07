|
M. Marlene "Dolly" Dolan
Poughkeepsie - Madeline Marlene "Dolly" Dolan, 87, died Monday at The Pines at Poughkeepsie. She was born in Trenton, New Jersey on July 6, 1932 to Hugo and Marion Pascoe Martoni and grew up in Trenton and Poughkeepsie. A graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, Class of 1950, Marlene went on to attend New York State College for Teachers, graduating in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commercial Studies. While there, she met her husband, Joseph Daniel Dolan who predeceased her in 2018. They were married on September 26, 1954 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in the City of Poughkeepsie. While Joseph was stationed in Florida with the United States Navy, Marlene taught business classes at Clay County High School, Green Cove Springs, Florida. She later taught at Mepham High School in Bellmore, New York before she and Joseph moved back to Poughkeepsie to raise their family in 1957. She earned an Associate Degree in Computer Science from Dutchess Community College in 1983 and worked there as a Systems Analyst until retiring in 1998. A communicant of St. Martin de Porres Church, she was an original member of that parish. Her interests and passions included reading, travel, tennis, skiing, bridge, and animals. She was also a very active member of the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club. As a young mother she volunteered at the St. Martin de Porres school and church. Along with her husband, she volunteered for ten years delivering meals for The Dutchess County Office for the Aging Home Delivered Meals program. She is survived by two daughters, a son, and two sons-in-law, Mary Kaye (John Anderson), Michael (Patrick Young), and Jo Anne; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary Martoni (Rocio); five step-grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews, a step-niece, two step-great grandsons and a step-great granddaughter. The family would like to thank all the staff at The Pines at Poughkeepsie for the excellent, attentive, and loving care they gave Dolly. She could not have been in better or more compassionate hands. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 9 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Miller Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. The funeral will be at 9:30am on Saturday, August 10 at St. Martin de Porres Church on Cedar Valley Road in Poughkeepsie followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery in Arlington. Donations can be made to The (memo: The Raymond and Bernice Time Away Fund), 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie NY 12601 or the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019