Mabel Lear Hensley Maley
Age 94, of The Highlands, Topsham, ME, formerly of Fishkill, NY, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on July 16, 2020, after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald A. Maley, dearest mother of Jill (Kurt) Rauch, Michael (Robin) and Gregory (Gail), loving grandmother of Mallory Meghan Rauch, Raina Rauch (Brendan) Mahns, Reid Rauch, Patrick Maley, Christopher (Megan) Maley, Stephanie (Clint) Silverman, and great-grandmother to Aila Maley, Truitt and Hallie Silverman. Mabel was born on November 6, 1925 to the late William and Hattie Rice Hensley in Flag Pond, TN, on the North Carolina border. She was predeceased in death by her infant son Glenn and nine siblings.
In 1943 after graduating from high school, Mabel moved to Washington D.C. to work for the War Department (now the Department of Defense) with the Signal Corps and the Strategic Air Command (SAC). In 1948, she transferred to SAC at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, NB. She left Offutt and moved to Asheville, NC to attend the Blanton Business College and graduated in 1951. Mabel returned to Washington, D.C. in 1951 to work for the Internal Revenue Service and shortly thereafter transferred to the Buffalo, NY IRS office.
Mabel and Jerry were married in 1953 and moved to Wallkill/Poughkeepsie, NY area where he started his career with IBM. In 1967, they moved to their home in Fishkill. Besides taking care of their children and home, she enjoyed golfing and was well known in the women's golf leagues in the area. She also was active with tennis, skiing, bridge, Coterie, choir and volunteering, and enjoyed excursions to the area casinos. Mabel also enjoyed entertaining, and she and Jerry were well known within the community and IBM family for holding the first party of the Christmas holiday season. Also, she loved to travel, and toured most of the world.
She moved to Maine in 2015. She recently stated that she has done everything she dreamed of and more. She truly enjoyed life to the fullest - hers was a life well lived!
