Maffalda 'Maffie' Clair
Brewster - Maffalda E. Clair, known by most as Maffie, a lifelong resident of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on August 28, 2019 at Putnam Ridge Nursing Home. She was 88 years old.
Born on July 18, 1931 in Brewster, NY daughter of the late Donato and Maria (Carpinella) Carlone. She was a graduate of Brewster High School, where she took part in sports and the band.
Maffie had a strong Catholic faith in which she was an active parishioner of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Brewster, NY. At St. Lawrence O'Toole she was a Eucharistic minister, a lector and enjoyed assisting the church with Mass set up. She had a heart of gold and was always looking to help others in need. She was an avid Yankees fan. She will be remembered for her cooking and baking; she was always feeding Brewster. She was a member of the Brewster Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Putnam County Auxiliary, as well.
Maffalda is survived by her loving children; Tina Healy-Leather and her husband Thomas of Patterson, NY, Karen Clair Baeder and her husband Adam of Salt Point, NY, Crystal Conrad and her husband Brian of Hopewell Junction, NY, Katheryn Farina of Kansas City, KS and Kenneth Clair Jr. and his wife Karen of Brewster, NY, her 11 grandchildren; Jessica, Giovanna, Michael, Cassandra, Kate, Kenneth, Erin, Kayla, Lisa, Madison, Morgan, her 2 great grandchildren; Aiden and Penelope and her sister Rose McQuade of Somers, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10am at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 31 Prospect St, Brewster. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence O'Toole Cemetery, Brewster. Friends and family may visit Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in memory of Maffie to the Brewster Volunteer Fire Department, 501 N. Main St., Brewster, NY 10509 and or St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 31 Prospect Street, Brewster, NY 10509.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 30, 2019