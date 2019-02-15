Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Major(R) Niederkorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major(R) Ronald R. Niederkorn


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Major(R) Ronald R. Niederkorn Obituary
Major(R) Ronald R. Niederkorn

Dover Plains - Major(R) Ronald R. Niederkorn, 72, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home in Dover Plains. Mr. Niederkorn was a registered nurse at the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System, Montrose Campus in Montrose, NY. He completed his Register Nurse Program at the Dutchess Community College

Born on December 18, 1946 in St. Louis, MO he is the son of the late Robert and Tulita (Helmer) Niederkorn. Maj(R) Niederkorn was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly the served in the US Army from 1964 - 1992. On December 23, 1967 in Dover Plains, NY he married Mary Dennis who survives at home. Mr. Niederkorn was an avid coin and stamp collector who loved to travel. He was also a lifelong fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Alabama Crimson Tide football teams. He was a member of several Vietnam Veteran groups. Ron was always willing to help and loved spending time with family and his grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Niederkorn is survived by a son, Doug Niederkorn and his wife, Heather, of Bellerive, MO; three daughters, Maranda Stratton and her husband, Corey, of Red Hook, NY, Melanie Clocher and her husband, Jeffrey, of Frankfort, NY and Megan Brown and her husband, Charles, of Dover Plains. He is also survived by two brothers; Frank Niederkorn of Poplar Bluff, MO and Patrick Niederkorn of Rector, AR; two sisters, Carol Rodiguez of Dix, IL and Dorothy Maduzia of Urbana, IL; and nine adoring grandchildren, Denver and Aaron Niederkorn, Abagail Stratton, Logan, Dustin and Alora Clocher, Cody Iannelli, Hayden Brown and Nathaniel Rolf and a great grandchild, Grayson Niederkorn.

Calling hours will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY. For direction or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.