Major(R) Ronald R. Niederkorn
Dover Plains - Major(R) Ronald R. Niederkorn, 72, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home in Dover Plains. Mr. Niederkorn was a registered nurse at the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System, Montrose Campus in Montrose, NY. He completed his Register Nurse Program at the Dutchess Community College
Born on December 18, 1946 in St. Louis, MO he is the son of the late Robert and Tulita (Helmer) Niederkorn. Maj(R) Niederkorn was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly the served in the US Army from 1964 - 1992. On December 23, 1967 in Dover Plains, NY he married Mary Dennis who survives at home. Mr. Niederkorn was an avid coin and stamp collector who loved to travel. He was also a lifelong fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Alabama Crimson Tide football teams. He was a member of several Vietnam Veteran groups. Ron was always willing to help and loved spending time with family and his grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Niederkorn is survived by a son, Doug Niederkorn and his wife, Heather, of Bellerive, MO; three daughters, Maranda Stratton and her husband, Corey, of Red Hook, NY, Melanie Clocher and her husband, Jeffrey, of Frankfort, NY and Megan Brown and her husband, Charles, of Dover Plains. He is also survived by two brothers; Frank Niederkorn of Poplar Bluff, MO and Patrick Niederkorn of Rector, AR; two sisters, Carol Rodiguez of Dix, IL and Dorothy Maduzia of Urbana, IL; and nine adoring grandchildren, Denver and Aaron Niederkorn, Abagail Stratton, Logan, Dustin and Alora Clocher, Cody Iannelli, Hayden Brown and Nathaniel Rolf and a great grandchild, Grayson Niederkorn.
Calling hours will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY. For direction or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 15, 2019