Makeyin Unlimited Allah



The king, Makeyin Unlimited Allah, was born on July 10, 1982, to Master Unlimited Allah and Terriciena A. Brown. He entered internal rest on September 29, 2020, at Saint Barnabas Hospital in The Bronx, New York.



Dennis and Terriciena Brown worked hard to ensure Makeyin grew up in a stable, quiet environment. However, he was one of the most popular young people in the City of Poughkeepsie with a stylish image to maintain. Makeyin loved life and enjoyed boating, fishing, poker, his dogs Quiet and Jackson, his black Mercedes, music, and dancing with his mother. Makeyin had a great sense of humor, an unforgettable smile, and a beautiful laugh. He was the kind of man who was generous to everyone; his heart was full of love for people, and he was always willing to extend a hand to a person in need.



We could tell many hilarious stories about Makeyin, but we also want to share truths about his wonderfully graceful spirit. Makeyin loved the LORD. He had a deep appreciation for the work of GOD. On occasion, he would escort his mother to church, asked questions about the bible, and tried to live by GOD's commandments. We do not know about the conversations that Makeyin's heart had with GOD about his life on earth, but we know that he cast his democratic vote before closing his eyes.



After graduating from Poughkeepsie high school, Makeyin spent his life working as a construction laborer. He was previously employed at the Coyle Construction Corp and was recently an employee of Thomas Gleason, Inc. Commercial Excavating in Poughkeepsie, New York as a laborer.



Makeyin married his longtime sweetheart, Tiffany, on April 28, 2016. Fifteen years ago, they met while working at Burger King in Wappingers Falls. Makeyin and Tiffany enjoyed vacationing together, taking pictures, spending evenings having dinner alone and with friends, and shopping for their new home.



Makeyin leaves to cherish his memories:



Parents, Dennis and Terriciena Brown Sr., and Master Unlimited Allah, in-laws, Ron and Lisa Deleston, wife, Tiffany Allah, three brothers Mindu, Mareal, and Dennis Jr., one sister Danielle, one daughter Latiyana Harris, one son, Makeyin Unlimited Allah Jr., one granddaughter, Zhavia, two nieces, Tobyah Aniya, and two nephews Daevon and Daesean. Four sisters-in-law, Talisha, Carita, Sheila, Myisha, two aunts, Benita, and Michelle, and two uncles Drexton and Charles. Two godsons Brandon, and Righteous, and his closest friends John, Scott, Stefan, Kion, Raheem, Kay, and Brittany.



Message from the family to Makeyin:



To my favorite brother, Makeyin Sr., rest in peace. We will never forget you. We will always remember the good times we shared. You are missed! Heart to Heart.



Makeyin is in good company with his grandparents: Norman Carter Jr., Ann Williams, and Vivian Green.



Makeyin Allah will have a Walk-Through 10:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.









