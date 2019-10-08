|
Malcolm Mills
East Fishkill - Malcolm John Mills, 81, died on October 4, 2019 after battling a long illness.
Malcolm was born on December 24, 1937 in the English village of Thames Ditton to Bernard John and Doris May (Hodgson) Mills and was christened into the Church of England.
Malcom attained his degree in Food Processing Engineering and pursued a varied career both in the United States and abroad.
On June 15, 1963 at St. Nicholas Church, Malcolm married Joy E. Pyett who survives at home. Together, they enjoyed sailing, music, horses and sports. They came to the beautiful Hudson Valley 45 years ago and made this their home.
Malcolm was a member of the Chelsea Yacht Club, the Mid-Hudson Driving Association, and the East Fishkill Historical Society, as well as serving as the President of the Friends of Boscobel. As the director of the East Fishkill Historical Society for many years, he was instrumental in many projects at the Brinckerhoff Palen Pudney House. He authored a book on early East Fishkill, "Image of America East Fishkill."
In addition to his wife Joy, Malcolm is also survived by his sister Margaret Hunter of England; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 9:30am at the Hopewell Reformed Church, 143 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Fishkill Historical Society, PO Box 245, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Please visit Malcolm's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019