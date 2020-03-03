|
Manuel J. Ortiz
Poughquag, New York - Manuel J. Ortiz of Poughquag, New York passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at the Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Hyde Park New York. Born July 21, 1925 in Santiago de Maria, Usulutan, El Salvador, Manuel is the son of the late Manuel A. Ortiz and the late Maria Garmendez. In 1955, Manuel married the late Maria de los Angeles Guevara, who pre-deceased him in 2013.
Manuel has been a local resident since 1981, previously of Peekskill, New York. Manuel graduated from the Military Academy in El Salvador, and served in the Army of El Salvador for 40 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1982.
Manuel is survived by his daughter Jenny McGloin-Arnfield of Poughquag New York, and sons Erik Ortiz of Oviedo Florida, Edwin Ortiz of Los Angeles, California, and Manuel A. Ortiz of Arizona. In addition he is survived by children residing in El Salvador Xenia Ivonne, Manuel Heberto, Aminta del Rosario, and Anna Myriam. Manuel is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Burial will immediately follow calling hours in the Poughquag Methodist Church Cemetery in Poughquag New York.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020