Marc Andrew Chizinsky
Poughquag - Marc was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on February 4, 1956, the second child and first-born son of Marta and Walter Chizinsky. To have known him was truly a blessing; his passing, on April 8, 2020, left a void in our hearts.
Marc lived an active life: he loved going out—whether to a zoo, a park, a sporting event, or a restaurant. He enjoyed animals, particularly dogs. When Marc was at home, he would work on art projects, play board games, or just relax and watch television. Marc had many endearing qualities: he was always organized, always willing to help out, and visibly proud when he accomplished whatever he had set out to do. He was a sharp dresser who took great care with his appearance. His laugh was infectious: when Marc smiled, it was impossible not to smile back.
In addition to the friends he lived with for many years and those he met at the Seniors Neighborhood Center, Marc leaves behind his mother, Marta Chizinsky; brother Ken Chizinsky and family (Debra Feldstein, Jonah and Arielle Chizinsky); sister Sandy Chizinsky and family (Bill Miller, Zoe and Eliza-Eve Leas); aunts Diane Hollender and Joyce Chizinsky; and cousins Len Hollender (Cindy), Lisa Raab (Mike), and Hayley Chizinsky (fiancé Steve Dalton). Marc was predeceased by his father, Walter Chizinsky; his uncles, George Chizinsky and Arthur Hollender; and his cousin, Ariane Chizinsky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Poughquag - Marc was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on February 4, 1956, the second child and first-born son of Marta and Walter Chizinsky. To have known him was truly a blessing; his passing, on April 8, 2020, left a void in our hearts.
Marc lived an active life: he loved going out—whether to a zoo, a park, a sporting event, or a restaurant. He enjoyed animals, particularly dogs. When Marc was at home, he would work on art projects, play board games, or just relax and watch television. Marc had many endearing qualities: he was always organized, always willing to help out, and visibly proud when he accomplished whatever he had set out to do. He was a sharp dresser who took great care with his appearance. His laugh was infectious: when Marc smiled, it was impossible not to smile back.
In addition to the friends he lived with for many years and those he met at the Seniors Neighborhood Center, Marc leaves behind his mother, Marta Chizinsky; brother Ken Chizinsky and family (Debra Feldstein, Jonah and Arielle Chizinsky); sister Sandy Chizinsky and family (Bill Miller, Zoe and Eliza-Eve Leas); aunts Diane Hollender and Joyce Chizinsky; and cousins Len Hollender (Cindy), Lisa Raab (Mike), and Hayley Chizinsky (fiancé Steve Dalton). Marc was predeceased by his father, Walter Chizinsky; his uncles, George Chizinsky and Arthur Hollender; and his cousin, Ariane Chizinsky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.