Marc Andrew Chizinsky
1956 - 2020
Marc Andrew Chizinsky

Poughquag - Marc was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on February 4, 1956, the second child and first-born son of Marta and Walter Chizinsky. To have known him was truly a blessing; his passing, on April 8, 2020, left a void in our hearts.

Marc lived an active life: he loved going out—whether to a zoo, a park, a sporting event, or a restaurant. He enjoyed animals, particularly dogs. When Marc was at home, he would work on art projects, play board games, or just relax and watch television. Marc had many endearing qualities: he was always organized, always willing to help out, and visibly proud when he accomplished whatever he had set out to do. He was a sharp dresser who took great care with his appearance. His laugh was infectious: when Marc smiled, it was impossible not to smile back.

In addition to the friends he lived with for many years and those he met at the Seniors Neighborhood Center, Marc leaves behind his mother, Marta Chizinsky; brother Ken Chizinsky and family (Debra Feldstein, Jonah and Arielle Chizinsky); sister Sandy Chizinsky and family (Bill Miller, Zoe and Eliza-Eve Leas); aunts Diane Hollender and Joyce Chizinsky; and cousins Len Hollender (Cindy), Lisa Raab (Mike), and Hayley Chizinsky (fiancé Steve Dalton). Marc was predeceased by his father, Walter Chizinsky; his uncles, George Chizinsky and Arthur Hollender; and his cousin, Ariane Chizinsky.

Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
