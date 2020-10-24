Marc I. Jubert
Pleasant Valley, New York - Marc I. Jubert, 26, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on March 22, 1994, he was the son of Rodney J Jubert and Jan L. Davis. Marc attended Poughkeepsie Day School from grade K to 8. He was a graduate of Arlington High School, Dutchess Community College and had attended the Santa Barbara City College. Marc worked for Ashley Furniture Store. He was a member of the Change Point Church in Poughkeepsie and he attended AA meetings. Marc liked to play video games, computer work, he enjoyed Business and Psychology and weight lifting. He loved to keep busy and was always working. He is survived by his mother, Jan, of Pleasant Valley and his father Rodney of Newburgh, NY. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com