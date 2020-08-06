Marcel Harris Peart



Poughkeepsie - Marcel Harris Peart was born on January 21, 1922 in Friars Point, Mississippi. She was the daughter of Eugene and Selenia M. Harris.



She is survived by her sister, Marie Jackson; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces-and-nephews, friends, extended caregivers, and adopted family. Marcel married Lin Peart in 1969, she was predeceased by her husband, parents, and siblings, Robert Harris, Geneva "Mud" Bundy, Mother LucyEtta Powell, Eugene "Gene" Eliza Harris, Nick Freeman, and Velma Y. Yeomans and joins a host of family and friends that predeceased her.



She attended Delta Elementary School in Mississippi and LaRosa Elementary School in Memphis, Tennessee. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, Tennessee. Upon graduation from these segregated "Jim Crow" schools, she attended Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, New York. She matriculated with the first graduating class in Community Mental Health and received her Associates of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in 1974.



She joined the Historic Smith Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Zion Church under the leadership of Rev. Arthur E. May and continued to proudly serve on the Usher Board and previously served as a Class-Leader. Under the leadership of Rev. Dr. H. Dwight Bolton, she was recognized as Member of the Month; the Testimonial Award for Outstanding Christian Service; the "E. Romaine James Award" for her love of God and the Church, and other honors celebrating her spiritual devotion.



Marcel migrated to Poughkeepsie, NY in the early 1940's serving as a surrogate mother and third parent to many including her niece, the late Queenetta Harris Jefferson and her grand-nephew, Sele Igie Jefferson. Marcel's work and service were extensive. She became a seamstress at the Stagg Garment Company making uniforms for aviators during World War II (W.W.II) before her vocation began at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center. During her employment at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center, she served as a Therapy Aide and was promoted to an Occupational Therapist. She was selected as employee of the year and received an award from the Commissioner of Mental Health in Albany, New York. In addition to her dedicated service, she was inducted into the 25-year club. In 1983, after 36 years of service, she retired from the Hudson River Psychiatric Center.



She was known for her selflessness and giving nature, her quiet humor, and love and talent for listening and caring without judgment to others. She was a mother, aunt, grandmother, great-aunt, and friend. Marcel, affectionately known as Auntie and Marcie, especially loved and had a special patience for children. She loved to cook, sew, crochet and had a host of friends and family to enjoy various dishes and fellowship. She was passionate about caring for the needs of others. She enjoyed attending her annual Harris Family Circle Incorporated reunions that rotate to various parts of the United States each year since 1960. Most of all she loved God and attended church service weekly.



A special thanks to around the clock hours for the love, professional care, and sensitive attention provided by the countless caregivers; the staff of the Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation; TD Bank; and the staff of The Hudson Valley Hospice.



Marcel had a lasting legacy of love, patience, kindness, faithfulness, and many other fruits of the spirit. In the Stewardess Board recognition for the member of the month, they described Marcel, "a gentle person gentle voice, gentle smile, gentle heart, and a gentle touch". When it came to the opportunity to help someone else, Marcel epitomized, "the highest expression of love is to give without expecting and to accept without exception".



Mrs. Peart will repose 2-8 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Final visitation 9-10 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. at the Historic Smith Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 124 Smith Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.









