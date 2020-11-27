Marcia J. Kane-Morse
Poughkeepsie - Marcia J. Kane-Morse 82 of Poughkeepsie, New York passed away on Friday November 20, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Marcia was born in Beacon, New York on August 4, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Lester and the late Helen Starr.
Marcia was a graduate of Beacon High School and attended school for Nursing.
Marcia was a LPN at Vassar Brothers Hospital where she worked in Laborer and Delivery.
On August 11, 1963, Marcia was first married to Harold D. Kane in Pleasant Valley, he predeceased her on December 10, 2001. On November 5, 2005 at the Arlington Reformed Church Marcia married John O. Morse, he survives at home.
Marcia was a member of the Arlington Reformed Church Women's Guild, the Church Choir and the VFW. Marcia loved to sing, listen to music and travel.
Marcia is survived by her husband John at home, his children Dale Kane and his wife Kimberly, Marilyn K. Kane-Milligan and her husband Nate, her son Sheldon Heil and his wife Becky, her step-daughter Ruth Goldsbary and her husband Jason, her grandchildren David Heil, Barbara Kane, Christopher Kane, Roxy Goldsbary, her great grandchild Emmanuel Heil and several nieces and nephews.
Marcia was predeceased by her first husband Harold D. Kane and her brother Lester Starr Jr.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral Services will follow at 12pm in the Funeral Home and Burial will be at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Memorial Donations can be made in Marcia name to the American Cancer Society
2678 South Road #103 Poughkeepsie, New York 12601
