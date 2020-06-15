Margaret A. (Peg) Kennedy



Margaret A. (Peg) Kennedy, aged 70, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice of Orange County in Newburgh, NY after a struggle against a rare and fast-acting cancer. Peg was cared for during her last year first by members of her family, and then with the tender care and assistance of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, NY.



Peg, born in Worcester, Massachusetts, was the daughter of Mary E. (Betty) O'Connor Kennedy and John T. (Jack) Kennedy, former Mayor of Poughkeepsie, NY. Peg, a well-known competitive swimmer in her youth, graduated from Poughkeepsie High School (1968) and attended Cornell University in a pre-med program.



Before her last illness Peg and her husband Janis Aldins lived for more than 40 years on their wooded farm outside of Ithaca, NY in the hills of Willseyville, NY.



Known for her valiant spirit, formidable intelligence and boundless creativity, she was devoted to her animals, her gardens and a more sustainable way of life. She was a champion in the fight to address the challenges of climate change and reducing pollution. She was also a seamstress extraordinaire and top-notch cook.



Peg is survived by her husband, Janis Aldins, son Loma Pommerening (Willseyville, NY), daughter Ieva Aldins (Nantucket, MA) and step mother, Mary H. Kennedy (Ft. Lauderdale, Fl), as well as 7 siblings -- Dr. Patricia Kennedy (Stroudsburg, Pa), Elizabeth Foster (Cooperstown, NY), Barbara Kennedy (Exeter, RI), John T. Kennedy, Jr (Highland, NY), Carol Kennedy (Ft. Myers, Fl), Edward Kennedy (Newburgh, NY) and Robert Kennedy (Ft. Myers, FL) - and eleven nieces and nephews, 12 grandnieces and grandnephews as well as numerous cousins.



A memorial service is planned for later in the summer. Donations in her name may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice of Newburgh, NY.









