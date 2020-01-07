|
Margaret A. Kocsak
Poughkeepsie, New York - Margaret A. Kocsak 92 of the Town of Poughkeepsie died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday January 2, 2020.
Margraret was born in Poughkeepsie on March 31, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and the late Angelina DiMaso Giovinetti.
Margaret Graduated Poughkeepsie High School with Honors. On May 28, 1950 Margaret married Nicholis Joseph Kocsak, he predeceased her on April 11, 1998.
Margaret was a local resident all of her life. She worked for her sister at Reliable Sanitation services in Poughkeepsie, as a bookkeeper. She also worked part-time for the Town of Poughkeepsie Town Clerk. She was a member for over 50 years of Holy Trinity Church. She was a member of the Poughkeepsie ELKs Club and enjoyed her neighborhood Home Bureau Club which she made many arts and crafts..
Margaret was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. She was also a homemaker. She loved to cook, sew, read and write. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters Michele Antonelli of Poughkeepsie, Cathy Hinch and her husband Kenneth of Pleasant Valley, her five grandchildren Laura Megna (Jonathan), Stacey Antonelli and her fiance Sean Block, Melissa Johnson (Matthew), Kenny Hinch (Alisa), David Hinch (Brianna). Also her five great grandchildren Leah, Emily, Ryan, Michael and Jacob.
Margaret was predeceased by her son in-law Valadimiro Antonelli and her seven siblings, Joseph Javinett, Frank Javinett, Lucy Giovinetti, Michael Giovinetti, Rose Rodak, Anthony Javinett and John Javinett.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 from 9am to 10am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1030am at Holy Trinity Church Poughkeepsie. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery Poughkeepsie.
The family asks that memorial donations be made in Margaret's name to the Hudson Valley Chapter 2 Jefferson Plaza, Ste 103 Poughkeepsie, New York 12601. We would also like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020