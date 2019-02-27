Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady of the Falls Church
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Harvatin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Harvatin


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Ann Harvatin Obituary
Margaret Ann Harvatin

Wappingers Falls - Margaret Ann (Opeka) Harvatin, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center surrounded by her loving family and staff. She was born on July 20, 1930 in Herrick Center, PA to the late Anthony and Anna (Shaggy) Opeka.

Marge was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was a valedictorian graduate of a 3-year high school in Herrick Center, PA. She continued her education at Forest City High School for her senior year and graduated with honors in 1948. More importantly, she said, it was where she met 'the love of her life' and future husband Dave Harvatin. They were married on Sept 13, 1952 at St. Joseph's Church in Forest City after he was discharged from the U.S. Navy.

She enjoyed many years of bowling, golfing, polka dancing, going to casinos, and traveling. A couple weeks spent in Florida every March melted the winter blues. She loved to serve wonderful, tasty meals from her kitchen. Continuing the holiday meal traditions with her family was important to her. She was an Installation Coordinator at Sears for 19 years, retiring in 1993. Previously she worked in the Wappingers Jr. High School Cafeteria for 9 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Karen Harvatin of Poughkeepsie, Debra (Russ) Merritt of Wappingers Falls, and Janice (Tom) McSweeney of Raleigh, NC; sister, Jean (Lou) Matoushek of Waymart, PA; grandchildren, Russell Merritt (Donna) of Poughkeepsie, Justin Merritt, U.S. Navy of Oak Harbor, WA, Laura (Austin) Winstead of Raleigh, NC, and Brian McSweeney of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchild, Kaitlyn Merritt; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by brothers, James (Rosemarie), Anthony (Mildred), and Thomas Opeka.

She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of the Falls Church in Wappingers Falls, where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace #1534. She was also a member of the IBM Mid-Hudson Valley Retirees Club. She volunteered for Meals-On-Wheels of Wappingers Falls, St. Mary's Church, and many road races.

The family would like to acknowledge the support and kindness of Dr. Schneider, Dr. Weinreich, The Heart Center, The Coumadin Clinic and Vassar Brothers Medical Center and their respective staff.

Calling hours are on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano, & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Falls Church in Wappingers Falls. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joseph's Slovenian Cemetery in Forest City, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals-On-Wheels of Wappingers Falls, c/o Presbyterian Church, 2568 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, or St Mary's Church, 11 Clinton Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now