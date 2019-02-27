|
Margaret Ann Harvatin
Wappingers Falls - Margaret Ann (Opeka) Harvatin, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center surrounded by her loving family and staff. She was born on July 20, 1930 in Herrick Center, PA to the late Anthony and Anna (Shaggy) Opeka.
Marge was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was a valedictorian graduate of a 3-year high school in Herrick Center, PA. She continued her education at Forest City High School for her senior year and graduated with honors in 1948. More importantly, she said, it was where she met 'the love of her life' and future husband Dave Harvatin. They were married on Sept 13, 1952 at St. Joseph's Church in Forest City after he was discharged from the U.S. Navy.
She enjoyed many years of bowling, golfing, polka dancing, going to casinos, and traveling. A couple weeks spent in Florida every March melted the winter blues. She loved to serve wonderful, tasty meals from her kitchen. Continuing the holiday meal traditions with her family was important to her. She was an Installation Coordinator at Sears for 19 years, retiring in 1993. Previously she worked in the Wappingers Jr. High School Cafeteria for 9 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Karen Harvatin of Poughkeepsie, Debra (Russ) Merritt of Wappingers Falls, and Janice (Tom) McSweeney of Raleigh, NC; sister, Jean (Lou) Matoushek of Waymart, PA; grandchildren, Russell Merritt (Donna) of Poughkeepsie, Justin Merritt, U.S. Navy of Oak Harbor, WA, Laura (Austin) Winstead of Raleigh, NC, and Brian McSweeney of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchild, Kaitlyn Merritt; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by brothers, James (Rosemarie), Anthony (Mildred), and Thomas Opeka.
She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of the Falls Church in Wappingers Falls, where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace #1534. She was also a member of the IBM Mid-Hudson Valley Retirees Club. She volunteered for Meals-On-Wheels of Wappingers Falls, St. Mary's Church, and many road races.
The family would like to acknowledge the support and kindness of Dr. Schneider, Dr. Weinreich, The Heart Center, The Coumadin Clinic and Vassar Brothers Medical Center and their respective staff.
Calling hours are on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano, & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Falls Church in Wappingers Falls. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joseph's Slovenian Cemetery in Forest City, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals-On-Wheels of Wappingers Falls, c/o Presbyterian Church, 2568 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, or St Mary's Church, 11 Clinton Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019