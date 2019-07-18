|
|
Margaret Ann Luty
HYDE PARK -
Annie Luty having lived a full and beautiful life died unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home in Hyde Park, devastating her children and their families, her sisters, family, friends and those who loved her.
Born on August 15, 1947 to parents James and Lillian (Pinkman) Brennan, and big sisters Pat and Judy. Jim and Lillian raised Annie in a loving home and taught her to be strong, caring, thoughtful and self-reliant. As a child, Annie loved spending time with her dad trapping, hunting, fishing and visiting his favorite watering holes along the route. On their return home to Sister's Hill Road, Stanfordville, Annie knew "not to tell mom" about the social calls on their travels, of which her mother was unquestionably well aware. Her parents fostered special and individual relationships with their little Annie and she was devoted to them throughout their lives.
Annie went to Stanford Free Union Elementary School and in third grade was further educated by her mother, a favorite teacher of many Mrs. Brennan, whom she did get to call Mommy in school just as at home. Later Annie formed many friendships at Pine Plains Central School where she was a cheerleader and from which she graduated in 1965. Heeding her mother's edict never to rely on a man for financial independence Annie continued her education; first trying out beauty school in Utica, NY and then studying nursing at Dutchess Community College receiving her Associate's Degree. One of Annie's first jobs as a nurse was with Wagons Wheel West Camp Tour traveling across the United States with a group of students. On the tour she visited many of our National Parks - an experience she remembered fondly throughout her life. Annie became a Registered Nurse at Saint Francis Hospital working on Four Thorne until 1979 and later returned to work once her children were in school. She retired from the Pre-Surgical Testing department at Saint Francis in 2013.
Annie met her match, Ted Luty, at the Good Life, where he was a bartender, and again at the Country Carousel, a bar he co-owned. Ted later called inviting her on their first date - New Year's Eve! It was a double-date with Ted's older sister Carol; foreshadowing the close link Ted shared with his family and in which Annie would later be inextricably connected. Annie and Ted married at her home parish of Immaculate Conception, Bangall, on July 31, 1976.
Annie became a mother in 1979 and again in 1982 and parenting her children brought her great joy. She was a devoted and nurturing mother - spending hours playing, doing homework, cooking, chauffeuring, volunteering at school, leading a Girl Scout Troop and taking part in the various activities of her children. She described parenthood as the world's greatest job. Annie was particularly proud of her children not just for pursuing educations but for growing to be kind, loving people, partners and now parents to her three beloved grandsons.
A true nurse and mom, Annie found great satisfaction as a caretaker. She nursed countless patients and helped friends and strangers alike. She cared for her parents, parents-in-law and husband throughout illness and death, and then comforted those left behind; she never stopped caring and loving. Annie died preparing for and looking so forward to a gathering of dear friends and family this coming weekend.
In addition to her parents and her parents-in-law, Theodore and Helen, and her husband, Theodore (Ted) Luty, Jr., Annie was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Tom Brennan and Tom Spohr, her sister-in-law Gwen Luty Estelle, and many other people whom she loved dearly.
Mourning Annie are her son Theodore (T.J.) Luty and Charles Zullo, her daughter Devon Luty-Swenson and Mark Swenson, sisters Pat Spohr and Judy Brennan, sister-in-law Carol and Joe Molina, and brother-in-law Steve Estelle. In addition her nieces and nephews Kelly, Thomas and Danny Brennan, Jeremy Spohr and Joy Sheerer and their families grieve her passing. Her grandsons Teddy and Elliott Swenson and Christopher Luty-Zullo will miss their Mimi immensely. Many beloved friends and relations share in the sorrow.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 4 to 7 in the evening at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave. Poughkeepsie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 in the morning by friend Reverend James Garisto on Monday, July 22nd at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their love, support, food to nourish and shoulders on which to cry. They kindly suggest that you hug those you love today in Annie's memory. Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie or to any charity serving women and/or children in need.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 18 to July 20, 2019