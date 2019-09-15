|
|
Margaret Ann (Shannon) Parker
Margaret Ann (Shannon) Parker, aged 69, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina on Wednesday August 28, 2019. She was a long time resident of Pleasant Valley NY and Salisbury CT. She was the wife of Charles V. Parker. They shared 47 years of marriage together.
Born in Poughkeepsie NY, she was the daughter of George and Alice Shannon. Margaret was a graduate of Arlington High School where she was a girl scout and athlete. She received her Nursing Diploma at Albany Medical Center School of Nursing. She would later expand her professional acumen by becoming a Certified Hospice and Palliative Nurse. She worked in a variety of nursing positions in the Northwest Region of Connecticut and later in Dare County, North Carolina.
Rivalling her diligent work ethic and commitment to serve others was her dedication to raising three children symbolized by her girl scout troop leadership, ceaseless cheering at sporting events, and steadfast monitoring of homework completed at the kitchen table. In her role as Nana, she doted on her grandchildren Ethan, Nate, Alice, and Ella. She is survived by Shannon Parker of Tilton NH; Chip and Cindy Parker of Lolo MT; Kate and Patrick Parker-Reilly of Southington CT.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her brother Michael Shannon. She is survived by sister Kathleen and Michael Wixted of Jarvisburg, NC and brother Joseph and Emma Shannon of Phoenix AZ. Margaret leaves behind an inestimable number of family, colleagues, patients, and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends on Sunday, October 13th, 11:30 am at the Doubletree Hotel 42 Century Drive Bristol, CT 06010.
Memorial donations in her and her brother Michael Shannon's name may be made to the Special Olympics by phone 1-800-380-3071 or via website at https://give.specialolympics.org
Her family and friends in NY, CT, and NC
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 15, 2019