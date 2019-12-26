Resources
Margaret Anne (Peggy) Herrmann

Margaret Anne (Peggy) Herrmann Obituary
Margaret Anne (Peggy) Herrmann

Davenport, FL - Margaret Anne (Peggy) Herrmann, 87, of Davenport, Fl and former resident of Hyde Park, died Friday, December 20, 2019.

Peggy was born April 25, 1932 in Granville, NY to Edward and Margaret Glasheen, she was a graduate of St. Patrick's Academy High School Catskill, NY, and St. Francis Nursing School Poughkeepsie, NY.

She is pre-deceased by brother Edward (Buddy) Glasheen and sister Shirley Lampman.

A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Peggy is survived by sons Kevin (Debbie) Herrmann and Timothy Herrmann as well as daughter Marlene (Carl) Brandt, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The family will have a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice 2140 East C.R. 540 A, Lakeland, FL 33813
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
